1. Google has a new division called “Area 120” where employees can build their own startups. Teams within Google will submit a business plan and apply to join Area 120.

2. We profiled the demise of London fintech unicorn Powa. It’s rumoured that the CEO refused to step aside and save the company.

3. The US Justice Department no longer needs Apple to unlock an iPhone in a New York drug case. Someone gave authorities the passcode.

4. Microsoft and Google are formally withdrawing all regulatory complaints against each other. Microsoft’s former CEO, Steve Ballmer, had been pressuring regulators to clamp down on Google for years.

5. A famous video game exec has caused a furor with a “gross” recruiting slideshow. He says “Coding is NEVER work, it’s a calling.”

6. Yik Yak settled a lawsuit with a man who claimed he was cheated out of one-third of the startup by his frat brothers. Facebook, Snapchat and Cruise have had similar lawsuits.

7. Facebook is starting to let people turn off those annoying live video notifications. It’s buried within the settings menu.

8. Shares of AMD jumped more than 40% on Friday. It came after it announced an IP licensing agreement.

9. Amazon won’t sell non-Prime members certain popular movies and video games. “Grand Theft Auto V” on the PC is only available for Prime members.

10. No one on Google parent company Alphabet’s 2016 Q1 earnings call mentioned its European antitrust case. It was formally announced on Wednesday.

