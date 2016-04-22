Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images It just got a lot harder to get e-books in China.

Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to end your week.

1. Google failed to meet investor expectation on earnings, and its stock got slammed. Its plunged as much as 8% in after-hours trading.

2. The first major US tech IPO of the year already looks like a bummer. Dell-owned security firm SecureWorks will IPO at a much lower price than originally expected.

3. Microsoft reported earnings in line with expectations. But the company’s stock dropped in after-hours trading, partly due to weak guidance.

4. Electric car startup Faraday Future could introduce its first production cars very soon. The company has released a teaser.

5. Uber and some of its drivers have agreed to settle a labour dispute for $100 million (£70 million). The ride-hailing service has reached a settlement with drivers in California and Massachusetts over their employment classification.

6. Apple’s iBooks store and iTunes movie services have gone dark in China. The country has introduced new rules on online publishing by foreign companies.

7. Silicon Valley VC Bill Gurley has sounded the alarm on “dangerous” unicorn startups. The investor has written a lengthy essay spelling out changes in the venture capital market.

8. Apple is reportedly looking at a “megaspace” in Battersea for its new UK HQ. It is apparently after a 400,000 sq ft space.

9. Google has quietly figured out a way to fight back against one of Facebook’s key advantages. It’s getting better at “knowing” its users, so it can better target them with ads.

10. The FBI paid more than $1.3 million (£900,000) to break into the San Bernardino shooter’s iPhone. The encrypted device has been at the center of a debate over encryption and security.

