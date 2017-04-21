Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to end your week.

1. Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and major players in the advertising world are discussing adopting ad blocking on a wide scale, Ad Age reports. The new “technology” might be implemented by the end of the year.

2. Wikileaks and its founder Julian Assange may face criminal charges in the US. The Department of Justice is reportedly considering bringing charges against the publisher.

3. Elon Musk is becoming CEO of Neuralink, a company that aims to meld human brains with computers. The Wall Street Journal reports that Musk says it could help humans engage in “consensual telepathy.”

4. Two brothers just sold their ad-tech startup Moat to Oracle for $US850 million (£664 million). They also have their fingers in dozens of other companies.

5. President Trump has missed his own deadline for coming up with a cybersecurity plan, Politico reports. He had said he would create a team to develop a program within 90 days of taking office.

6. Google’s smart home assistant Google Home can now tell the difference between different users’ voices. This means it can support multiple accounts, a crucial update for use in communal places like homes.

7. Ultra-expensive juicing company Juicero is offering its customers refunds if they want them. It sells fancy juicers for up to $US700 (£547), but people can make the juice by squeezing the juice packs by hand instead.

8. Facebook says its brain sensors are closer than you think. The social network’s CTO insists its experimental “Building 8” team is not just a “random idea factory.”

9. Confide, the Trump administration’s favourite gossip app, is facing a lawsuit. It’s allegedly less private than it seems.

10. Instagram is starting to crack down on fake account activity. Instagress, a service that helps people get more followers, is being shut down.

