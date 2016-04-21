Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. Europe has filed an antitrust complaint against Google over Android. Google is accused of abusing its mobile dominance to promote its products at the expense of its competitors.

2. Apple is delaying its earnings report for the memorial service of adviser Bill Campbell. It will now take place on April 26.

3. We talked to Pinterest CEO Ben Silbermann about going public, private markets, and advice for founders who don’t want to fail. Pinterest is one of the most valuable startups in Silicon Valley, worth $11 billion (£7.7 billion).

4. Wall Street is about to ask Google some tough questions about its big bets. The search giant reports its Q1 earnings today.

5. A company that secretly runs the internet has raised $8 million to run everything else. Nginx’s web server tech is used by 150 million websites.

6. Microsoft has finally stopped production of the Xbox 360. It has been more than a decade since the games console first launched.

7. Snapchat has come under fire for a feature that turns you into Bob Marley. Critics say it amounts to “digital blackface.”

8. Hollywood can’t stop writing comedies about Uber. There are two movies about the ride-hailing app in the works, and one of them will star Will Ferrell.

9. BMW and Daimler have reportedly both refused to help Apple develop a car. The two companies apparently ended talks with Apple due to disagreements over the project, Tech Insider reports.

10. Sony is cutting its full-year profit forecast by 9.4%, Bloomberg reports. The company will release its full earnings report on April 28.

