1. Google is reportedly developing an ad blocker for its web browser Chrome. The move could expose Google to criticism, given the fact it operates ad networks of its own.

2. Smartphones will officially become glasses in 2022, a Facebook exec brashly predicts. That’s according to Michael Abrash, chief scientist at Facebook-owned Oculus Research.

3. The CEO of $US3.7 billion (£2.9 billion) security startup Tanium is facing another scandal. Orion Hindawi has allegedly been giving potential customers a view into a hospital’s live network.

4. A lawsuit alleges a Bose app secretly collects and shares everything its headphone users listen to. Bose is accused of sending info to third-party companies without its users’ permission.

5. Microsoft is killing off popular note-taking app Wunderlist, ZDNet reports. It’s being replaced by To-Do.

6. Tesla owners have filed a class-action lawsuit alleging Autopilot 2 is “demonstrably dangerous.” Law firm Hagens Berman says the self-driving tech is “essentially unusable.”

7. Facebook has unveiled two more 360-degree cameras, Fortune reports. The devices are designed for shooting 360-degree video.

8. Amazon is opening up the voice-control technology behind Alexa to other developers. Engadget reports that devs will be able to use “Lex” to add voice-control to their products.

9. Qualcomm’s earnings beat has helped smooth over concerns over its patent-licensing building. The chip-making firm announced its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, and its stock jumped 2.4%.

10. Facebook is working on tech to let you type with you brain and “hear with your skin.” The company is developing experimental brain-computer-interface technology.

