Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know midweek.

1. Europe might hit Google with antitrust charges over Android today. That’s according to Reuters’ sources.

2. Intel is slashing 12,000 jobs. The company is cutting 11% of its global workforce.

3. Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer did not give a good answer to investors who want her fired. She didn’t give much info about the sale process during the company’s earnings call on Tuesday.

4. We’ve got a new account of what it’s like to try super-secretive startup Magic Leap’s augmented-reality headset. The company has raised more than $1.4 billion (£1 billion) from investors like Google and Alibaba.

5. Apple just revamped its thinnest laptop with longer battery life. The new MacBook now also comes in “rose gold.”

6. Even people who work on Amazon’s most fun product think the company is a brutal workplace. Amazon Echo employees agree that the company can be pretty demanding to work for.

7. Yahoo’s former chief exec, who lost the position to Marissa Mayer, is now trying to buy the core business. Ross Levinsohn is bidding on the company with a group of investors.

8. Apple has hired a senior Tesla exec to work on “special projects.” Chris Porritt was previously VP of engineering at Tesla.

9. Google has attacked TV, saying YouTube adverts deliver a better return on investment most of the time. That’s according to a new study the search giant published during Ad Week Europe.

10. Facebook is considering letting users tip each other to make money from their posts. A user survey seen by The Verge suggested introducing the option of a “tip jar” on posts.

