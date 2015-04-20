REUTERS/Chip East Google co-founder Larry Page speaks with people at his lunch table during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 27, 2007.

1. Google is making a giant change this week that could crush millions of small businesses. It is updating its mobile search algorithm to start favouring mobile-friendly websites and demoting others. The change has been nicknamed “mobilegeddon.”

2. Sony has launched its new flagship handset, the Zperia Z4. It will be available in Japan this summer, but we don’t yet have any details on price, carrier options, or the exact launch date.

3. The Apple Watch will be Apple’s ‘most profitable product ever.’ That’s according to analyst Carl Howe. He estimates the gross margins from the wearable are more than 60%.

4. Levels of venture capital investing are at their highest in 15 years. There’s more money being invested in tech companies now than at any point since the Dotcom Boom, according to Re/code.

5. The next phone from Chinese startup OnePlus will have a fingerprint scanner that is better than the iPhone’s. The One phone was one of the best Android phones of 2014, and details of its successor are starting to leak.

6. Apple has unveiled a range of new Sport bands for the Apple Watch. New colours include red, dark blue, yellow, and a number of “skin tone” colours.

7. Snapchat is stealthily buying up real estate in Venice, California. Unlike many tech companies, the red-hot messaging startup isn’t based in Silicon Valley.

8. HBO is clamping down on “Game of Thrones” viewing parties. Brooklyn bar Videology has received a cease-and-desist letter from the company ordering it to stop showing the episodes live as they air.

9. The iPhone 6 might sell even better than anyone anticipates. Piper Jaffray believes the device is ‘fundamentally different’ to previous product cycles, so it may see higher sales than estimated — despite already helping contribute to Apple’s most profitable quarter of any company ever.

10. Norway is going to be the first country to shut down FM radio. The Scandinavian country is stopping FM transmissions in favour of Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB) in 2017.

