Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Beleaguered healthcare startup Theranos is now facing a criminal investigation. It hinges on whether it misled investors about its technology.

2. Silicon Valley legend Bill Campbell has died. He was nicknamed “The Coach.”

3. Uber has hit a road bump in its quest to conquer food delivery. It is shuttering down its “instant delivery” service in New York City.

4. Yahoo could get bought by the Yellow Pages. It’s one of the potential buyers for the struggling internet business.

5. Netflix’s stock tanked after a terrible second-quarter forecast. Shares dropped as much as 15% in after-hours trading.

6. Money transfer service TransferWise is launching transfers between the US and Mexico. It’s a huge market — the single biggest money transfer corridor in the world.

7. Apple’s annual summit for app creators is hitting San Francisco on June 13. The WWDC keynote will take place at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

8. A challenge to Google’s massive effort to scan millions of books has been blocked by the US Supreme Court. The court declined to hear a challenge from the Author’s Guild.

9. The autopsy on the collapse of $2.7 billion (£1.9 billion) startup Powa Technologies is out. Here are the key points.

10. Apple is reportedly talking to Hollywood A-listers as part of efforts to create original content for its Apple TV top boxes. Producers are apparently referring to Apple as the “United Fruit Company.”

