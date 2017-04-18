Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Tuesday.

1. Facebook’s annual developers conference, F8, kicks off today. The event will start with a keynote speech from CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Recode reports.

2. Netflix missed its subscriber growth targets, but expects a big Q2. The video streaming platform reported its Q1 earnings on Monday.

3. Facebook disputes reports that it took three hours to remove a video posted by the “Facebook Killer.” A 37-year-old man posted a video on the social network that allegedly shows himself shooting an elderly man.

4. Intel has cancelled its biggest event of the year as the world moves past the PC. It has discontinued the Intel Developers Forum.

5. Theranos will be able to operate a blood lab again in 2019. The beleaguered US medical startup has reached a settlement with Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

6. Bustle has acquired Elite Daily from Daily Mail, and is rebranding itself as Bustle Digital Group. Bustle seems to have paid less than the $US40 million (£32 million) Daily Mail paid for Elite Daily in 2015.

7. Facebook is about to take the wraps off its secretive and ambitious consumer hardware group. “Building 8” is working on four projects, ranging from augmented reality to brain-scanning tech.

8. Google says a rogue vendor violated guidelines by instructing contractors to rate InfoWars as an untrustworthy site. InfoWars is home to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who has claimed the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was faked.

9. Google has reached a deal with the Russian anti-monopoly watchdog. The Californian tech giant will open up Android to other developers in the country.

10. Ex-Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer has built a database that shows what the US government is spending taxpayer money on. For the last three years, he has been quietly working on a startup called USAFacts, The New York Times reports.

More from Business Insider UK:

