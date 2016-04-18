Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know to start your week.

1. The preliminary deadline for bids for Yahoo is today. Time, Alphabet, Comcast, IAC, and AT&T have all decided against bidding, The Wall Street Journal reports.

2. Facebook has promised it won’t use its power to influence the US presidential election. Employees had previously asked Mark Zuckerberg if they should intervene to stop a Donald Trump presidency.

3. A key person working on the revamp of Google Glass has left after just five months. Geoff Dowd joined from Adobe in November 2015, but left in March this year.

4. Europe is reportedly getting ready to file antitrust charges against Google over Android. That’s according to The Financial Times’ sources.

5. Amazon still can’t crack the grocery industry. AmazonFresh isn’t a runaway success like Amazon Prime or Amazon Web Services.

6. Yahoo’s bidding price could get a big boost because of a business it has nothing to do with. Yahoo Japan, which the main company has no control over, is an “under-appreciated” asset according to SunTrust analyst Robert Peck.

7. America’s biggest police department is using Facebook to take down its most dangerous gangs. New York prosecutors are relying on social media evidence more and more.

8. Instagram is spurring the biggest shift the fitness world has seen in decades. There has been a massive shift towards sharing pictures of progress and workouts.

9. Amazon is ramping up its war with Netflix. It is launching a standalone video subscription for the first time, The Verge reports.

10. A British Airways plane may have been hit by a drone near Heathrow. Bloomberg reports that a UAV may have hit an aircraft on Sunday.

