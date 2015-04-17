Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know going into the weekend.

1. Etsy shares rose 87.5% on their stock market debut on Thursday. The company’s market cap is currently around $US3.3 billion.

2. Yahoo has renewed its search partnership with Microsoft, but there are some big changes. Yahoo has a lot more flexibility with search traffic now.

3. Apple retail chief Angela Ahrendts says that the company will return to queues outsides its stores. It tried out online orders for the launch of the Apple Watch.

4. WikiLeaks has posted a searchable database of the leaked Sony Pictures documents and emails online. All 17,132 emails are fully searchable.

5. Twitter has tripled the size of its team that monitors abusive tweets. It says it’s now five times faster at responding to reports of abuse.

6. Apple has been granted another patent for a stylus. It has been working on building a stylus since at least 2011.

7. Apple bought 36,000 acres of forestland. The land will be sustained and harvested for use in packaging.

8. Twitter cofounder Ev Williams sold around $US24 million of Twitter stock. It was a planned and scheduled sale.

9. Snapchat is targeting Pinterest, Uber and Twitter employees with custom filters. It’s trying to recruit people from the companies with cute graphics.

10. “Star Wars” director J.J. Abrams has an Apple Watch. They haven’t actually shipped yet, but Apple has given some to celebrities.

