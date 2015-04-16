Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Europe has formally accused Google of antitrust violations over its Google Shopping results. Google has 10 weeks to issue a response.

2. Etsy is pricing its IPO at $US16 per share, valuing the company at $US1.78 billion. It goes public today.

3. Netflix shares were up 12% in after hours trading following an unexpected jump in subscriber growth. It added 4.9 million new subscribers globally in Q1.

4. A report claimed yesterday that Yahoo was in talks to acquire Foursquare for $US900 million, but it was quickly denied. TechCrunch claimed the deal was on, but Re/code, CNBC, and the Wall Street Journal all said it wasn’t happening.

5. Several Indian technology companies are pulling out of Facebook’s Internet.org plan to give everyone in the world internet access. The technology companies are pulling out over concerns about net neutrality.

6. Apple created a custom Apple Watch for fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. It pairs the high-end gold Apple Watch Edition with a gold link bracelet.

7. Jawbone is launching a new fitness tracker which can make NFC payments. The $US200 UP4 will be launched this summer.

8. Yahoo is developing a messaging app. Set to be unveiled later this month, the app will let users send live and recorded video, as well as text.

9. Extra-marital affairs website Ashley Madison is staging its IPO in London because of Europe’s “liberal attitudes.” It’s looking to raise £135 million for a large expansion.

10. Samsung has created a team of 200 people dedicated to creating screens for Apple products. Apple is now the biggest external customer of Samsung components.

