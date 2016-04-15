Flickr/LeWeb13 Uber CEO Travis Kalanick.

1. Apple has assembled a “secret team” of engineers to figure out ways to improve the App Store. The company could charge developers to have their apps listed first in searches.

2. Canadian police reportedly got hold of BlackBerry’s encryption key. That would mean that police are capable of decrypting nearly any message sent on its platform.

3. Uber says it’s now profitable in the US. It says it makes $0.19 (£0.13) per ride.

4. It turns out there was nothing substantial on the San Bernardino iPhone all along. The investigation is still ongoing, though.

5. London startup Onfido raised $25 million (£17.6 million) for its background checking platform. It wants to expand further into the US.

6. Europe’s most senior politicians voted in a new law that will give EU citizens more control over their data. It’s called “General Data Protection Regulation” (GDPR) legislation.

7. Apple found $40 million (£28.2 million) in gold from used phones and computers last year. The company released its annual environmental report on Thursday.

8. London fintech startup Revolut is raising £10 million and signing 1,500 new customers a day. It’s still working on closing the funding round.

9. Microsoft’s latest AI experiment is refusing to look at photos of Adolf Hitler. Its last experiment turned into a Nazi, so this is Microsoft’s way of making sure that doesn’t happen again.

10. A massive cinema chain is planning to let people text during movies. The CEO of AMC Entertainment says he’s open to allowing it.

