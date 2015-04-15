Good morning! It’s a warm and sunny day in London. Here’s the tech news you need to know today.

1. Europe is about to file formal antitrust charges against Google. It could be hit by up to $US6 billion in fines.

2. Nokia is acquiring Alcatel-Lucent in a deal worth $US17 billion. Together the two companies will have a 35% share of the global wireless market.

3. Apple will hold its WWDC developer conference on June 8. It’s likely that it will reveal some of its future plans for the iPhone and Mac there.

4. SpaceX failed in its attempt to land a rocket on a floating ocean platform. It touched down, but then it toppled over.

5. Intel reported its first quarter earnings, and it matched estimates across the board. Shares were up 3% in after hours trading.

6. New details of Google’s wireless service have leaked online. It’s called Project Fi, and users can manage their plan through an app on their phone.

7. Docker raised $US95 million in its series D round. It’s a tool for developers that lets them pack software into containers to run on different platforms.

8. Path is launching a new app called Kong. The app lets you share selfies that move like GIFs.

9. The “Guitar Hero” video game series is returning with a new game. “Guitar Hero Live” features live action footage of crowds that makes players feel like they’re really performing on a stage.

10. Uber-for-weed startup Eaze has raised $US10 million from investors including rapper Snoop Dogg. The on-demand marijuana app connects California dispensaries with local patients.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.