Andrew Burton/Getty NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 26: Nick Woodman, founder and CEO of GoPro speaks during the company’s initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq Stock Exchange on June 26, 2014 in New York City. GoPro’s small, cheap video cameras, which can be mounted to capture unique points of view and record in high definition, have seen a surge in use for capturing everything from extreme sports to personal moments. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Good morning, here’s the technology news you need to know this Thursday morning.

1. Hackers reportedly helped the FBI crack into a San Bernardino shooter’s iPhone. Advice from the hackers reportedly led to the creation of a piece of hardware that got past the iPhone’s four-digit passcode.

2. GoPro’s stock rocketed up 19% after it poached a top Apple designer. The company hired Danny Coster to be its vice president of design.

3. US regulators want to bar Elizabeth Holmes from Theranos for two years. The Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services said it plans to revoke Theranos’ California lab’s licence.

4. European privacy watchdogs have “concerns” about a key new transatlantic data transfer agreement. Privacy Shield is the replacement to the Safe Harbour agreement.

5. Journalist Matthew Keys was sentenced to two years in prison under a “broken” computer hacking law. Keys was convicted of helping members of the Anonymous hacking collective gain access to the computer systems of Tribune Media.

6. Google apologised for a cloud outage that one person describes as a “comedy of errors.” It went down for 18 minutes.

7. Facebook poached a key Google executive who used to work for DARPA. At Facebook, Regina Dugan will lead a new skunkworks group called Building 8.

8. Here are some big, beautiful photos of Amazon’s new Kindle, which comes with a cover that charges the device. Amazon unveiled the Kindle Oasis yesterday.

9. Nest CEO Tony Fadell just sort of apologised to Googlers: “Nest isn’t perfect, and I’m not perfect.” Fadell gave a pep talk at Google’s all hands internal company meeting.

10. Car startup Cruise wants to stop an alleged cofounder from blowing its $1 billion (£700 million) sale to GM. In private negotiations, Cruise’s CEO Kyle Vogt offered to pay money to settle it privately.

