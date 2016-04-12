Good morning, here’s the technology news you need to know this Tuesday morning.

1. Facebook’s F8 developer conference kicks off today. Here’s what you should expect from the annual event.

2. Dell is planning to spin off SecureWorks in a $1.4 billion (£981 million) IPO. It bought the company for $612 million (£429 million) in 2011.

3. Amazon’s next Kindle looks like it comes with a case that has its own battery. Images of the device were leaked through a Chinese website.

4. Accel raised a new $500 million (£350 million) European fund. It’s going to be focused on Series A and B investments in Europe and Israel.

5. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is freezing his salary after hearing complaints about his $40 million (£28 million) pay. Benioff also took a 16% cut in his total compensation package last year.

6. China insists that its web censorship is not a trade barrier. The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said that its online censorship did not target specific countries or violate its trade commitments.

7. A top analyst says Apple Watch sales will fall this year and the new model won’t help. The Apple Watch 2 will reportedly be an “S” update and its external design will be largely unchanged.

8. Lady Gaga’s social network builder startup Backplane has gone out of business. The company’s assets have been sold to a group of investors.

9. Netflix now has better programming than HBO, according to new survey. On Monday, Morgan Stanley released the results of its sixth annual survey of the video streaming industry.

10. Drake’s new album will be an Apple Music exclusive. Drake has confirmed that his new album, “Views (Aka ‘Views From The 6’),” will be released on April 29.

