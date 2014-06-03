10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning



Apple dominated the news yesterday with its WWDC developers’ conference. But a bunch of other non-Apple stuff is going on too!



1. Authorities in nearly a dozen countries have gotten control of Gameover Zeus, a botnet that controlled between 500,000 and 1 million machines worldwide. The U.S.-led international operation disrupted a crime ring that used the malicious software for stealing banking credentials and extorting computer owners, the Justice Department said on Monday.

2. Here’s everything that was announced at Apple’s WWDC yesterday. The big stories: its operating systems for Mac, iPhone, and iPad are getting updates.

3. Apple is not done growing the iPhone user base. CEO Tim Cook said “Over 130 million customers who bought an iOS device in the past 12 months were buying their first Apple device.”

4. Cook ripped Android to shreds yesterday. Android — with all its malware — is a a “toxic hellstew of vulnerabilities,” he insisted.

5. Check out these high-fashion versions of Google Glass. They’re from Diane Von Furstenberg.

6. Houzz, a home-remodeling site, is trying to raise a Series D investment round of $US150 million. That would bring the startup’s valuation to $US2.3 billion. Houzz is like Pinterest for people interested in home design. It’s part marketplace, part social network, where users can share tips and photos of home improvement projects.

7. Disney is expected to let go of about 10% of the 380 employees at Maker Studios — the multichannel network it just acquired — as early as this week. Disney just bought the company for $US950 million.

8. Here’s the story of Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan. Told in pictures.

9. There is a chip that can produce holograms on a smartphone. Ostendo Technologies Inc. has spent the past nine years quietly working on miniature projectors designed to emit crisp videos and glasses-free 3-D images for smartphones and giant screens, the Wall Street Journal reports.

10. MySpace is emailing users old photos of themselves in hopes of enticing them to return to Myspace. The emails include one or two old photos and a line that reads, “The good, the rad and the what were you thinking…” along with a link that takes users to their profile, Mashable reports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.