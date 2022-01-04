Hello again. Elizabeth Holmes has been found guilty of four fraud-related charges, and Mercedes-Benz took the wraps off its latest electric concept car.

Let’s get to it.

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes arrives to attend her fraud trial at federal court in San Jose, California, U.S., December 16, 2021. Peter DaSilva/Reuters

1. Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty of four counts of fraud. After deliberating for seven days, jurors found Holmes guilty of defrauding investors in some cases. Each count carried a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and a requirement to pay restitution.

The Theranos founder was found guilty on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Jurors found her not guilty on four more counts, all of which were related to patients who took Theranos tests. They failed to reach a verdict on three others.

Here’s what else you need to know about the charges — and what they mean for the Theranos founder.

In other news:

Tim Cook Apple

2. Apple was briefly worth more than $3 trillion yesterday. Just 16 months after surpassing $2 trillion, Apple became the first US company to cross the $3 trillion market cap threshold. Here’s what else you need to know.

3. YouTube’s revenue will soon outpace Netflix’s. For years, Netflix has been the streaming king, with high revenue from a bounty of subscribers. But Neil Campling, an analyst at Mirabaud Equity Research, predicts that YouTube will surpass it early this year. Why YouTube could be the next “king of streaming.”

4. More companies say they won’t attend CES. Peloton is the latest company to drop out of in-person events at the iconic Las Vegas tech conference. Google, Microsoft, Facebook-parent Meta, and TikTok also said they would not attend, citing a COVID-19 surge in the US. Here’s what you need to know.

5. How much does Tesla pay its employees? We analyzed data to figure out just how much the electric-vehicle company is paying its engineers, managers, and analysts, many of whom bring in six-digit salaries. See how much Tesla workers are making.

6. Facebook suspended Marjorie Taylor Greene’s account for 24 hours. Facebook’s decision to suspend the Georgia Republican’s account comes a day after Twitter permanently banned her for spreading COVID-19 misinformation. More on Greene’s suspension here.

7. A former tech recruiter shares the biggest mistakes she’s seen employers make. Madeleine Nguyen, who worked with Uber, Snapchat, and Instacart before starting her own company, told us five mistakes companies make while hiring talent — including assuming an Ivy League education makes a perfect employee. Here’s what else she told us.

8. Tesla opened a store in China’s controversial Xinjiang region. China is accused of orchestrating a genocide of the Uyghur Muslim minority through internment camps, sterilization, and assimilation in the region. What we know so far.

9. Our reporter toured the Miami neighborhood dubbed the “Silicon Valley of the South.” Major tech companies like Spotify and Microsoft have put down roots in Wynwood, an artsy neighborhood now revered as Miami’s emerging tech hub. Here’s what it’s like.

10. Mercedes-Benz just unveiled its latest electric concept car. The Vision EQXX is supposed to be Mercedes’ most efficient car ever, with 620 miles (998km) of range on a single charge — as well as solar panels and a 47.5-inch (122cm) screen across the dashboard. Check out the Vision EQXX here.

What we’re watching today:

The second media day of the CES tech conference takes place today. The rest of the conference starts Wednesday.

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email [email protected] or tweet @jordanparkererb.) Edited by Michael Cogley in London.