The prescient groundhog saw his shadow yesterday, so settle in for six more weeks of winter. Meanwhile, we’re taking you inside Microsoft’s mixed reality mess, and Jeff Bezos is building an inconveniently large yacht.

Without further ado…

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider’s app – click here for iOS and here for Android.

Microsoft Technical Fellow Alex Kipman on stage at MWC 2019. Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images

1. Inside Microsoft’s mixed reality mess. With the introduction of its HoloLens device in 2015, Microsoft made an early bet on mixed reality computing. But insiders say internal divides and a lack of a unified strategy have hobbled the mixed reality team’s plans.

We spoke with more than 20 current and former employees in Microsoft’s HoloLens division, who described confusion and strategic uncertainty as different factions argue about its future.

Even though Microsoft says it’s committed to HoloLens — its high-tech goggles that let the wearer see digital information over their view of the physical world — and will release new versions in the future, it could be losing its patience.

Three insiders say the company scrapped plans for what would have been the HoloLens 3, and one expects this to be the end of the road for the HoloLens as we know it.

Others say disagreements about the priorities of Microsoft’s broader mixed reality strategy have triggered a wave of departures and raised doubts about its commitment to the HoloLens device.

Insiders describe the turmoil within Microsoft’s HoloLens business.

In other news:

Officer Daniel Arteaga, an officer with two years on the force, leaves the Police Station and enters his cruiser for the second part of his double shift in Chelsea, Massachusetts on May 1, 2021. Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

2. A popular workshop encouraged cops to use facial recognition tech on anyone they pull over. A police teacher has advised officers to use facial recognition at traffic stops to find someone’s identity — even if it’s unclear whether they committed a crime. The recommendation emphasizes the murky legal applications of facial recognition tech.

3. Experts outlined four nightmare scenarios facing Meta. We spoke with law and security experts, who said Facebook’s parent company has a host of problems to tackle — including physical abuse and fraud — in order to make its metaverse successful. See the risks that are like “a match to a keg of gasoline.”

4. A former Tesla factory worker is suing the company for harassment. The former employee, who is a Black and gay woman, is accusing Tesla of failing to act against a coworker who repeatedly called her the N-word and assaulted her. What we know about the suit.

5. A small ice-cream truck company just raised a $US2.2 ($AU3) million seed round. Venture-capital funds, still overflowing after their record-breaking 2021, are starting to get creative — like investing in Scream Truck, a New Jersey company that delivers customized sundaes throughout neighborhoods. How Scream Truck raised millions.

6. Musicians say their battle with Spotify goes far beyond Joe Rogan. As artists like Neil Young pull their music from Spotify in protest over vaccine misinformation, some smaller musicians are using the momentum to discuss other issues facing the industry. They share their main grievances.

7. Facebook’s disastrous results are bad news for Snap and others who face the risk of losing billions of dollars due to Apple’s privacy changes. The iPhone-maker rolled out privacy controls to users last year that enables them to opt out of tracking. Read more about the detrimental effect it has had on Facebook here.

8. Tesla owners are complaining about a “phantom braking” problem. An increasing number of Tesla owners are noticing that their vehicles slam on the brakes, seemingly for no reason — and sometimes while traveling at highway speeds. More on Tesla’s phantom braking.

9. Jeff Bezos’ new megayacht is so big, a historic bridge must be dismantled for it to pass. The nearly 100-year-old bridge in Rotterdam, Netherlands, has a 131-foot (39.93m) clearance, but the ship’s masts are still too tall. Get the rundown on Bezos’ really big boat.

10. SpaceX released a faster version of its Starlink satellite internet service. The Starlink Premium kit — which includes a dish, a WiFi router, and a tripod — will cost users $US2,500 ($AU3,513). The standard Starlink kit costs $US499 ($AU701). Here’s what you need to know.

What we’re watching today:

Amazon, Activision Blizzard, Snap, and others are reporting their earnings today. Keep up with earnings here.

iHeartRadio Podcast Awards will be presented virtually.

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email [email protected] or tweet @jordanparkererb.) Edited by Michael Cogley in London.