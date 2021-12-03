Happy Friday, readers! We caught wind that Google plans to launch its own smartwatch, and Tesla is selling an ATV for kids.

Let’s get started.

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider’s app – click here for iOS and here for Android.

Rick Osterloh, Google’s SVP of Devices and Services Visual China Group via Getty Images

1. Scoop: Google is planning to launch its own smartwatch in 2022. Codenamed “Rohan,” the device will be the first Google-branded wearable after its acquisition of Fitbit. Here’s what we do — and don’t — know about the watch:

We’re not sure of the name yet. Pixel watch? Android watch? Execs have used a variety of names, and it’s not clear what branding Google will choose when it launches the device.

Unlike the Apple Watch, Google’s smartwatch is round and has no physical bezel, according to artistic renders viewed by Insider.

But like Apple’s device, it will capture health and fitness metrics. The Rohan watch has a heart-rate monitor and offers basic health-tracking features such as step counting.

Execs told employees they plan to launch next year, and if the latest testing round goes well, it could be as early as spring.

Read our exclusive report on the Google smartwatch.

In other news:

Elizabeth Holmes. CNBC/Getty Images

2. A note shows instructions for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes written by her ex-boyfriend. Holmes said Sunny Balwani wrote her advice such as spending at least 80% of time on things “most important to cash flow,” as well as never meeting with anyone for more than five minutes unless she’d written down why. See the note here. Plus, newly released texts reveal tensions between the pair.

3. A former software engineer couldn’t endure Silicon Valley’s “hustle culture” anymore — so she left. While working for Intuit and Patreon, Mayuko Inoue felt empty, deflated, and tired from constantly chasing stability and status. She explains her decision to leave. Plus, we spoke with an executive coach, who details the four things to consider before quitting your job.

4. Demand for the iPhone 13 is falling. Apple told suppliers that demand has slowed ahead of the holidays — and it’s already cut its production target for 2021 by as many as 10 million units, Bloomberg reported. More on the lag in iPhone demand.

5. The chief executive of online-mortgage startup Better explained major layoffs to staff before the holidays. A leaked video of Vishal Garg shows how he said the company should have made the cuts “three months ago.” Here’s more on Garg’s address to staff.

6. The most-used emoji of 2021 has been revealed. Despite being deemed uncool by Gen Z, the laugh-crying emoji was this year’s most popular emoticon. Here are the other faces people loved this year.

7. Grocery delivery startup 1520 has shut down. The New York-based company shuttered after burning through cash and failing to sell to rival Jokr — which just raised $US260 ($AU366) million from Tiger Global, GGV, and other investors. Here’s what you need to know about 1520’s closure.

8. Nearly half of the Mustangs Ford sold in November were electric. Last month, the company sold just over 3,000 of its Mustang Mach-E, its first modern electric vehicle. More on that here.

9. Tesla is selling a $US1,900 ($AU2,678) quad bike for children. Tesla’s website says the ATV — which resembles the upcoming Cybertruck — is suitable for children aged 8 and up, but that it can’t guarantee orders will arrive in time for the holidays. Get the details on the “Cyberquad for Kids.”

10. Even Jack Dorsey’s rebranded crypto company is getting in on the craze for tungsten cubes. In its rebranding announcement, Block — formerly Square — briefly referenced tungsten cubes, the super-heavy metal blocks that cost up to $US3,500 ($AU4,932). What to know about the cubes.

The latest people moves in tech:

Event invite: Join us on Thursday, Dec. 9 for Transforming Business, presented by Alight, featuring conversations with Business Insider’s 2021 Transformers: the leaders driving innovation and growth. Register here.

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email [email protected] or tweet @jordanparkererb.) Edited by Michael Cogley in London.