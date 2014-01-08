10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Screenshot David Pogue pokes fun at tech sites while announcing Yahoo Tech at CES yesterday.

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

Here’s what’s going on in tech right now:

1. David Pogue, Yahoo’s new tech editor, announced the company’s new tech site (Yahoo Tech) at CES yesterday afternoon.

2. Twitter co-founder Biz Stone launches Jelly: “a new way to search with people and pictures from your social network.” We have an easy how-to for this new app here on Business Insider.

3. Google now has a private ferry service for its San Francisco employees.

4. Apple Store sales topped $US10 Billion in 2013.

5. One ex-Googler spoke to Business Insider about what it was like to be an American in North Korea.

6. It’s official: Ford CEO Allan Mulally says he won’t be Microsoft’s next CEO.

7. From CES: Curved TVs! And smart bowls!

8. Sony announced its forthcoming Internet TV service, which will start being tested this year.

9. How the NSA almost killed the Internet.

10. Oracle’s latest acquisition should make Cisco very nervous.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.