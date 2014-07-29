10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here’s what’s going on right now:



1. Twitter reports its Q2 earnings today. Investors will want to know whether the microblog service grew its monthly active users significantly. A weak number will hurt the stock; a strong number will reaffirm everyone’s faith that CEO Dick Costolo is turning the company around. Re/code says Costolo will not unveil a new set of metrics describing Twitter usage, however.

2. Cisco’s senior vice president Surya Panditi has for two years been unsuccessfully trying to get rid of a website that accuses of him of incompetence and corruption at work and having an affair. Now, he is suing.

3. Everyone loves the story of Sharron Laverne Parrish Jr., who is charged with cheating Apple out of $US300,000 using a delightfully simple credit card scam. He asked store clerks to punch in a number, any number, to force a charge.

4. Spain has passed a law taxing Google every time it links to a news website. So obviously Spain’s newspaper industry will now survive and thrive. Right?

5. Moshe Hogeg, the brains behind viral notification app Yo has launched a new app called Mirage. Like Yo, Mirage is a one-button messenger, but with photos.

6. The Chinese government has made surprise visits to four Microsoft offices located in China, in an apparent move to investigate the U.S. tech firm’s alleged antitrust violations in the country. It’s not clear what the Chinese are after.

7. Facebook is about to stop letting iPhone and Android users send messages using the flagship app. Users will be forced over to the Messenger app if they want to chat with their friends.

8. Read this long but important story about sexism among venture capitalist tech startup founders, from Wired. One said “he doesn’t invest in women he doesn’t find attractive. Another gave women in the audience a tip for pitching VCs: ‘Wear a wedding ring.'”

9. Here is another video purportedly showing the housing of Apple’s new iPhone 6. We’re getting a new logo treatment – maybe?

10. BlackBerry CEO John Chen tells Bloomberg he doesn’t know if he can make the company iconic again. He told Bloomberg: “Whether it’s going to be good enough to be iconic again, OK, that’s something I need to chew on. I don’t know the answer to that question.”

