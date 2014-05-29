10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Screenshot/YouTube Jimmy Iovine, the new Apple executive in charge of Beats.

Good morning! It was a big day for Apple yesterday, so let’s do some catching up — and see what else is out there:

1. Apple bought Beats, the headphones company, for $US3.2 billion. The company seems to believe that “music is dying” because The number of new releases on iTunes this year is the smallest ever and growth of iTunes sales has stalled. Here’s a chart showing those grim numbers. It’s likely that Apple did the deal to work with Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine, because everyone agrees that Beats’ headphones are not great quality.

2. The iPhone 6 will face an uphill battle in the marketplace: The average price of smartphones is falling toward $US300 but Apple still insists on getting $US700 per unit.

3. Mary Meeker released her annual, massive, and fascinating state of the web report. We’ve got the whole thing for you to click through.

4. Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel was embarrassed by the leak of some personal, sleazy emails which he wrote in college. If only some sort of disappearing message device had been available at the time …

5. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is raising a massive new “record breaking” round of financing. It might value the company at up to $US17 billion. Kalanick would love to see driverless cars take over the roads, too.

6. Speaking of driverless cars, there’s only one way to stop one of Google’s new self-driving cars — no brakes, no steering wheel — if something goes wrong: Hit the panic button. We kid you not.

7. Google released a demographic breakdown of its staff. Its 70% men, and 61% white. Only 2% of Google staff are black. Discuss!

8. Simple, the bank-less bank app, has only 33,000 users. Until recently, everyone thought it would revolutionise banking.

9. 80.2% of smartphones sold are Androids, according to IDC. Only 14.8% are Apple’s.

10. We knew U.S. consumer internet speeds were slow, but not this slow: NASA’s connection to the moon is now faster than the average American household’s.

