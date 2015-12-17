Good morning! Here’s the tech news you need to know this Thursday.

1. We’ve got our best look yet at Microsoft’s HoloLens in action. The company has released six minutes of B-roll footage of its augmented reality headset.

2. The CEO of the second-most valuable startup in the world is backing off some of his company’s sales goals. Smartphone maker Xiaomi won’t hit its target of 100 million devices sold this year — or its revised-down target of 80 million.

3. More and more analysts think the iPhone is about to go into decline for the first time ever. Morgan Stanley, Stifel, Baird, and Credit Suisse all believe Apple will sell less smartphones in 2016 than it did in 2015.

4. You can now order an Uber using Facebook Messenger. The companies are teaming up to let you order a taxi without having to open the Uber app.

5. Self-driving cars will still need drivers behind the wheel in California. That’s according to a roadmap laid out by the State’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

6. US lawmakers have snuck the controversial cyber-spying bill CISA into the spending budget. This means it’s almost certainly going to get passed, to the alarm of privacy activists.

7. People aren’t happy with Europe’s tough new data protection regulations.The continent has agreed on new rules on how companies can use Europeans’ data, to the alarm of tech companies and the ad industry.

8. George Hotz, the first person to hack the iPhone, is building a self-driving car in his garage. He wants to take on Tesla and Google, Bloomberg reports.

9. Facebook’s Instant Articles go live on Android phones today. As reported by BuzzFeed, they have been available on the iPhone since October.

10. Google is going after Uber by turning its self-driving cars division into its own business. It will be spun out into a separate company under the Alphabet umbrella next year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.