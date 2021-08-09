10 things in tech: iPhone privacy backlash – Musk’s tiny home – AWS tension

Good morning and welcome to 10 Things in Tech. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. ​​Plus, download Insider’s app for news on the go – click here for iOS and here for Android.

1. Open letter criticizing Apple’s plan to scan iPhones attracts 5,000 signatures. The company’s idea to search phones for child sexual abuse material has raised concerns among privacy advocates and organizations, including NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden.

2. Amazon warehouse workers must wear a mask – even if they’re vaccinated. In response to the spread of the Delta variant, workers will be required to wear masks starting today. A look at what we know so far.

3. Knowing these 10 tech skills could land you a salary of $US130,000 ($AU177,117) or more. A survey by Stack Overflow found that knowing certain programming languages – including Clojure, Elixir, and Scala – helps candidates score high-paying jobs. See the other must-know languages.

4. Elon Musk reportedly lives in a $US50,000 ($AU68,122) prefab tiny home. Made by Las Vegas-based Boxabl, the prefabricated home already has a waitlist of customers. Take a tour inside the tiny home.

5. Virgin Galactic announces tickets to space will start at $US450,000 ($AU613,098). Starting in 2022, customers will also be able to buy a package of multiple seats or rent out an entire rocket plane. Read up on the cost of space travel.

6. A mystery buyer purchased a $US278 ($AU379) million superyacht once owned by Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen. The boat, named Octopus, has 13 guest suites, two submarines, and a pool that turns into a dancefloor. See photos of it here.

7. SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet is fast approaching the speed of regular broadband. Elon Musk’s company had the fastest satellite internet speeds, beating HughesNet and Viasat. More on that here.

8. The typical Amazon customer is a college-educated woman in the South earning $US80,000 ($AU108,995). An analytics firm found out who the average Amazon shopper is. Here’s what else we learned about the typical Amazon customer.

9. Leaked documents show Amazon’s new “Rules of Engagement” to address tension with AWS cloud partners. Tension with AWS’s 100,000 partners has grown in recent years as it has expanded into competing areas. We obtained a copy of seven “tenets” that AWS employees and partners must follow when selling to customers

10. Experts outlined three “nightmare scenarios” for Salesforce. As the company goes through a period of change – including its Slack purchase – analysts say it may face three nightmare scenarios in its ascent, including cloud complexity. Here are a few other challenges Salesforce may have to worry about.

Compiled by Jordan Erb.

