10 things in tech: New iPhone features – IBM power players – Twitter suspends Rep.

Good morning and welcome to 10 Things in Tech.

1. Apple’s next iPhone will include new video and photo features. Expected to be released in October, the new iPhone will have a video version of Portrait mode and filters that use artificial intelligence. Here’s what we know about the next iPhone.

2. Twitter has suspended Marjorie Taylor Greene for seven days. Twitter suspended the Georgia representative over vaccine misinformation, the New York Times reports. More on Greene’s fourth – and potentially final – “strike.”

3. We have the original pitch deck Android used before Google bought the startup. Google paid a reported $50 million for Android in 2005, then turned it into the top smartphone operating system – see the pitch deck it used to woo Google. Plus, check out our database of pitch decks from companies like Uber, Airbnb, and Postmates.

4. This writer’s first road trip in an electric car was almost a disaster – but he’d still buy one. On a trip from New York to Vermont, he encountered a quick-draining battery and few charging stations. He explains why the experience isn’t scaring him away from EV ownership.

5. Remote work has execs rethinking company wellbeing. One startup CEO even hired his personal trainer full-time to give exercise classes and nutritional advice to staff over Zoom. Here’s how tech companies are revamping post-pandemic perks.

6. Netflix wants to cast you in its hit reality TV shows. Have a hankering for the limelight? The streaming giant just put out an open casting call for 12 of its biggest shows, including “Too Hot to Handle” and “Love is Blind.” Here’s how you can apply in less than a minute.

7. Amazon will pay up to $1,000 to people injured by faulty products from third-party sellers. Starting Sept. 1, Amazon will compensate US customers who are injured, or have their property damaged, by third-party sellers. More on that here.

8. Google will block ad targeting based on teens’ age and gender. The changes come as Google and other tech giants, like Instagram, face pressure to add protections for young users. See what else the company is doing to protect kids.

9. A team of 20 power players is helping IBM’s CEO turn around the 110-year-old tech titan. The group is helping Arvind Krishna to mount a massive cloud turnaround strategy amid a leadership shakeup. Meet the leaders helping turn IBM into a hybrid cloud superpower.

10. BitClout’s anonymous founder secured at least $40 million from VC heavyweights. As people debated whether the platform really was the future of crypto, its founder secured millions in investment from firms like Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital. Here’s why VCs gambled on BitClout.

Compiled by Jordan Erb.

