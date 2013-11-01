10 Tech Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning Techland! Here’s what we’re seeing today on our old-timey news ticker machine:
- Revealed: Google’s mysterious floating sea barges are … giant party boats for Google Glass!
- On Nov. 6, Cisco will finally show off what it hopes will be a game-changing product built from its super-secret startup Insieme Networks. The product stems in part from a $US1 billion deal with Amazon that collapsed before it was finalised. Insieme is creating Cisco’s answer to a new technology called “software defined networking” (SDN).
- Look at all the illegal stuff that happens on Instagram.
- The FAA has decided it will let you keep your devices on during takeoff and landing.
- Just because a guy texts you a lot doesn’t mean he’s in love with you.
- Here’s what Facebook’s new artificial intelligence unit is up to.
- Google releases new Android operating system update, called KitKat, and a new Nexus 5 phone from LG that runs it.
- Look at this iPad Air teardown.
- Time Warner lost that fight it had with CBS – it reported a decline of 306,000 subscribers.
- This crowdsourced local newspaper idea is really interesting — but we’re not sure it will save newspapers.
