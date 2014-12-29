10 Things In Tech You Need To Know Today

Good morning! It’s an overcast day in New York. Here’s 10 things in tech you need to know this Monday.

1. “The Interview” has become the biggest online movie ever released by Sony, pulling in more than $US15 million from over 2 million downloads. Sony Pictures Entertainment originally said it would not release the film over terrorism fears following a suspected North Korea cyberattack on the company.

2. Variety has compiled a list of the top 10 most pirated movies of 2014 by using piracy-tracking firm, Excipio. The “Wolf of Wall Street,” “Frozen,” and the new “Hobbit” release are among the biggest illegal downloads.

3. Google’s email service, Gmail, was blocked in China on Friday and it appears to still be down on Monday. Some believe the country’s Great Firewall is to blame.

4. Normality is resuming to Android’s Twitter app after a malfunction caused users to be kicked out of their accounts. Tweetdeck was also affected with new posts showing up as being over a year old.

5. The cyber gangs that attacked PlayStation and Xbox services on Christmas Day have called a ceasefire on the event. A group called The Lizard Squad claimed responsibility for the hack.

6. Bloomberg has named Bitcoin the worst currency of the year, calling it a “catastrophic 2014” for the virtual currency. Its value has plunged 56% in the last 12 months.

7. North Korea accused the United States on Saturday of being responsible for Internet outages it has experienced last week. In the statement, North Korea’s National Defence spokesman criticised the internet outages as a “laughable” and cowardly attack.



8. The Yahoo Directory, the core part of the Yahoo first started in 1994, closed on Sunday, 5 days earlier than expected. People trying to access the page will be directed to a webpage with a static logo.

9. Why the Apple Watch will succeed when other smart watches have failed: Apple knows how to make something that looks good on your wrist, even if it’s not particularly useful.

10. Facebook has said sorry for oversights in its new “Year in Review” feature. It prompted users to look back on past photos and “algorithmic cruelty” led some people to view pictures of their dead relatives.

