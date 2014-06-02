10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Today’s “10 Things In Tech” is sponsored by

1. Today, Apple kicks off its annual developer conference, WWDC, in San Francisco at 10 a.m. local time. It will livestream a keynote to preview new software for the Mac and the iPhone. It’s also going to have some sort of new hardware, but don’t expect something like the iWatch. Here’s the big picture when it comes to iPhone vs. Android market share.

2. Apple officially has a new CFO today. Luca Maestri succeeded Peter Oppenheimer in the role. Longtime PR chief Katie Cotton has left, too.

3. One of the founders of the copyright-violating file-sharing website Pirate Bay has been arrested in southern Sweden. Peter Sunde had been wanted by Interpol since 2012 after being sentenced in Sweden to prison and fined for breaching copyright laws.

4. T-Mobile CEO John Legere spoke to Business Insider. Here’s a deep-dive on his plans to turn T-Mobile around.

5. Google plans to spend more than $US1 billion on a fleet of satellites to extend Internet access to unwired regions of the globe, the Wall Street Journal reports. The project will start with 180 small, high-capacity satellites orbiting the earth at lower altitudes than traditional satellites.

6. Samsung today launches the Samsung Z, the smartphone powered by Samsung's own Tizen operating system. Most Samsung phones are powered by Google's Android.

7. The National Security Agency is harvesting huge numbers of images of people from communications that it intercepts, according to The New York Times. The agency intercepts “millions of images per day” — including about 55,000 “facial recognition quality images,” according to 2011 documents obtained from the former agency contractor Edward Snowden.

8. WhatsApp is driving a huge amount of USA Today’s traffic. WhatsApp shares on its FTW sports site have climbed to 18 per cent of the site’s overall sharing activity. That’s higher than Twitter (13 per cent) but still significantly lower than email (35 per cent) and Facebook (34 per cent).

9. HP launched two new laptops. The Chromebook PC and the Slatebook PC.

10. Is this Mark Zuckerberg’s private friends list? You can reverse-engineer anyone’s private friends list on Facebook by using the Mutual Friends function, according to this hacker.

