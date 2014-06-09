10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

Apple Apple CEO Tim Cook

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know before your first meeting of the day:

1. Apple stock will split 7 for one today. It will start trading at somewhere under $US100 by the looks of things. It closed last week at $US645.57.



2. Here are the latest rumours on what we’ll see in Apple’s iPhone 6. No NFC, but there will be inductive charging, a payment system around Touch ID, faster LTE speeds, and (of course) a 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch screen.



3. In iOS 8, the notifications center is going to become much more important. It will be used for two-way interactive messaging.

4. The Wall Street Journal compared Dr. Dre to Steve Jobs. OK. Sure.

5. A computer has passed the Turing test for the first time: A program named “Eugene Goostman” convinced a third of human judges into thinking it was a 13-year-old boy, becoming the first machine to pass the Turing test, Hannah Furness of The Telegraph reports.



6. Google is reportedly looking to buy Songza for $US15 million. Google needs help with music streaming curation.

7. This is the guy who invented Comic Sans. Microsoft employee.



8. This person just finished tweeting every single word in the English language. One. At. A. Time.

9. There is a malware trojan that locks Android phones and demands payment. It encrypts photos, videos, and documents stored on a device and demands a ransom for them to be restored.

10. Full video of Travis Kalanick’s interview at the Code Conference. He delivered on that record-breaking fundraising promise.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.