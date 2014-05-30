10 Things In Tech You Need To Know This Morning

REUTERS/Jason Redmond Former Microsoft Chief Executive Steve Ballmer

Good morning! The Clippers have a new owner. Here is everything else you need to know before your first meeting of the day:



1. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer will pay $US2 billion for the Los Angeles Clippers. Sterling was banned from the NBA for life last month after an audio tape of him making racist remarks to his girlfriend was leaked to the press.

2. Elon Musk unveiled SpaceX’s new Dragon V2 spacecraft, designed to carry astronauts. It’s pretty.

3. Here is how Google’s new “right to be forgotten” application form works. Mostly it’s for Europeans.

4. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan will donate $US120 million to Bay Area schools. He did a similar thing with Newark, N.J., schools a while ago.

5. Former RadiumOne CEO Gurbaksh Chahal has fired back against the board that fired him last month after he pleaded guilty to beating his girlfriend. He writes in an open letter that he is “deeply disappointed by [the board’s] actions and decisions over the last few weeks” and that he is “shocked and saddened” by how the board members responded to the case on social media.

6. Chris Fry, Twitter’s chief engineer, has left the company. His compensation was $US10 million a year, at one point.

7. Foursquare’s COO Evan Cohen and VP of Business Development Holger Luedorf are leaving the company. Luedorf is joining a small delivery startup, Postmates, as its SVP of Business Development.

8. Salesforce stock went up yesterday after Microsoft and Salesforce announced they were teaming up to bring Salesforce’s CRM apps and platform to Microsoft’s cloud, called Azure. Microsoft announced a similar deal with Oracle last year and with SAP just a few weeks ago.

9. Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel probably will not lose his job, a board member tells us. He was embarrassed by the release of a series of sleazy emails he wrote while he was his fraternity’s social chair in college.

10. Dots, the game that hit 1 million downloads last year within a week of launching, now has a sequel. Enter “TwoDots.”

