10 Things in Politics: Dems nervously eye Virginia

Welcome back to 10 Things in Politics. Sign up here to receive this newsletter. Plus, download Insider’s app for news on the go – click here for iOS and here for Android. Send tips to [email protected].

Here’s what we’re talking about:

With Phil Rosen.

The Virginia gubernatorial candidates Terry McAuliffe, left, and Glenn Youngkin. AP Photo/Cliff Owen

1. ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL: The Virginia governor’s race always serves as a key barometer for the midterms. The current race between former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and the Republican Glenn Youngkin is shaping up as a test of the state’s Democratic strength and President Joe Biden.

Here are the key things to watch in the final closing weeks:

McAuliffe appears to be in the lead: The former governor led by 5 percentage points in the latest Fox News poll among likely voters (11 points among all registered voters). Respected political handicappers like Sabato’s Crystal Ball are also still giving McAuliffe the edge.

Who’s rocking in the suburbs?: Democrats have been ascendant in the commonwealth for over a decade. Explosive growth in northern Virginia, home to the state’s fastest-growing suburbs, has powered presidential victories in a state the GOP once dominated. Both McAuliffe and Younkin, a former co-CEO of Carlyle Group, call the area home.

Experts say Youngkin’s background may help him try to woo voters back to the GOP: “He’s not hated as much as Trump is here – that’s for sure,” J. Miles Coleman, the associate editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball, told Insider. “He kind of has an uplifting life story, and I think he’s probably better positioned to appeal to some of those suburban voters who used to be Republicans but now vote for Democrats.”

RELATED: Ex-Carlyle chief and Virginia GOP gubernatorial hopeful Glenn Youngkin talks to Insider about his days as a Wall Street kingpin

Biden looms large: The governor’s race is typically the biggest of the off-year elections that often serve as a preview to the midterms that follow. McAuliffe himself has pointed to Biden’s dipping approval nationally and in the state as reasons for concern. (Biden’s approval was slightly above water in the Fox News poll). Former President Barack Obama and other top Democrats are expected to stump in the state in a closing show of force before November 2.

Read more about the state of the race.

2. TSA agents have had it: Nearly 20 years after their agency’s creation, TSA screeners, known as transportation security officers, told Insider they were burned out by low wages, high turnover, conflicts with management, angry travelers, and, since the onset of the pandemic, the threat of COVID-19. “They’re angry, they’re violent, they want to fight, they want to throw things,” an Atlanta TSA officer said of unruly passengers. One officer said passengers had even worn underwear on their faces in an effort to flout federal mask mandates. Read more about why TSA staffers think they are “the bastard children of the federal government.”

3. Texas’ abortion law will stand for now: A federal appeals court sided with Texas in refusing the Justice Department’s request to reinstate a temporary ban on the state law that effectively bans abortion in the state, The Washington Post reports. The 2-1 order, which is expected to be appealed to the US Supreme Court, did not state the reasoning for the decision. More on the ruling and what’s expected in the fight over abortion.

Anthony Klotz coined the phrase The Great Resignation. His next prediction: a wave of quitters returning to their previous employers. Samantha Lee/Insider

4. People who quit during the pandemic are starting to ask for their old jobs back: The next chapter of the Great Resignation is upon us as “boomerang employees” return to work. Anthony Klotz, a professor of management at Texas A&M, is predicting a wave of quitters to make a comeback. And he doesn’t see it as a bad thing: Read about the next pandemic workplace trend.

5. Democrats say they don’t know what Sen. Kyrsten Sinema wants: A major holdup in the talks over the party’s massive $US3.5 ($AU5) trillion spending plan is said to be opposition by Sinema to any tax increases for individuals and large corporations. Such a position threatens to deprive the package of over $US700 ($AU944) billion in revenue to finance the bulk of Biden’s agenda. Progressives recently assailed Sinema and a fellow centrist, Sen. Joe Manchin, for not being clear in laying out their priorities. More on how Sinema is vexing her party as it tries to pass Biden’s agenda.

6. Moderna boosters are one step closer to happening: A panel of independent experts convened by the Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously to recommend a Moderna booster shot for certain people who got their shot at least six months earlier. Moderna is seeking to use a lower dose for its booster than for the first two shots. Here’s what still needs to happen before shots can go into arms.

7. Biden’s SCOTUS commission is split on court expansion: Commissioners wrote in a draft report that they are “divided” on whether it “would be wise” to add more justices to the US’s highest court. Biden’s support for a presidential commission to study the court’s future came during the 2020 Democratic primaries amid an intense pressure campaign on presidential hopefuls to commit to adding more justices. More from the draft report, including why commissioners say expanding the Supreme Court could further inflate the confirmation battles.

8. Capitol riot panel moves to hold Steve Bannon in contempt: Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chairs the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection, said the panel “will not tolerate the defiance of our subpoenas” and was moving forward with holding Bannon in criminal contempt for his refusal to cooperate. Lawmakers on the panel have rejected Bannon’s assertion that former President Donald Trump’s claim of executive privilege means he can’t testify. Biden’s White House has moved to waive such claims. More on where the investigation stands.

9. Bill Clinton was hospitalized with a non-COVID infection: A spokesman for the former president said Clinton was “on the mend” after being admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center. Clinton, 75, is being closely monitored at the hospital and was administered IV antibiotics and fluids. More on the news.

‘The Simpsons.’ Fox

10. Want to make some D’oh while binging “The Simpsons”? A company is hiring a “Simpsons series analyst” to watch all 706 episodes of the legendary television series and write reports on happenings that might predict the future. The pay is $US6,800 ($AU9,170) for eight weeks. The show has built a reputation for predicting real-life events years ahead of time. Plus, the company is offering free doughnuts. Mmmm, doughnut.

Today’s trivia question: Speaking of “The Simpsons,” which first family briefly feuded with the classic show? The president in question even used Springfield’s best-known family as a campaign punch line. Email your answer and a suggested question to me at [email protected].

Yesterday’s answer: President Jimmy Carter’s brother, Billy, is responsible for the creation of Billy Beer, though the president’s brother would often acknowledge he really drank PBR at home.

That’s all for now. Have a great weekend!