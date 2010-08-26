Good morning! Here are some media headlines to start your day:



Ad buyers confirm that TBS is raking in network rates to the tune of $30-$40K (i.e. close to what they pay for Leno and Letterman) for half-minute spots during Conan O’Brien’s forthcoming new late-night show this fall. (AdAge)

Politico executive editor Jim VandeHei sends his best wishes to the newly-assembled all-star National Journal team that’s going to give his website a run for its money this fall. And Atlantic editor-in-chief James Bennet says he was part of the conversation about Marc Ambinder jumping ship to National Journal. (The Wire)

Former Disney chief Michael Eisner is in talks to replace Sam Zell as chairman of the now-bankrupt Tribune Co. (LA Times)

Showdown at Conde Nast: A relaunched Vogue.com will go head to head with its former home, Style.com, right after labour Day. Will it be a “death match?” (Memo Pad)

Sally Singer continues to staff up at T: The New York Times Style Magazine. (Memo Pad)

All of Iran’s domestic news organisations have been ord erd to stop reporting on two defeated presidential candidates and the former president. (New York Times)

The good news for elusive WikiLeads founder Julian Assange is that Sweden’s chief prosecutor has dropped the rape charge against him. The bad news is that said chief prosecutor is still investigating him for molestation, which, believe it or not, isn’t a sex crime under Swedish law. (The Guardian)

You know how former RNC chairman Ken Mehlman admitted he was gay yesterday? Bill Maher had already outed him on “Larry King Live” back in 2006. (HuffPo)

Movie theatre owners are going to have to start lowering their soaring ticket prices pretty soon. (The Wrap)

Which they should considering those theatres are infested with bed bugs! Nikki Finke has some tips on how to avoid getting eaten alive. (Deadline Hollywood)

