10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

Here’s everything you need to know before your first meeting today:

1. Here are some of the coolest ways drones have been used in advertising, from Coca-Cola through to Star Trek.

2. Jeff Goldblum has turned up the funny in a hilarious “infomercial” for GE.

3. WPP chief Sir Martin Sorrell calls on ad agencies to work harder to convince clients of their value to a brand’s bottom line, in this Ad Age video interview.

4. AOL and Publicis Groupe have signed a six-year global deal that gives the agency network access to programmatic video and linear TV services.

5. Google is planning a suite of in-app ads that will take over the entire screen of your phone.

6. BuzzFeed readers have cooed over Purina’s funny branded entertainment videos. But neither can say yet whether the native advertising has helped shift more cat food off the shelves.

7. Nearly half of millennials consider brands “essential to their life”, according to a global survey from agency group Havas Worldwide.

8. Econsultancy has picked its top 25 “most thrilling” branded Vines and Instagram videos of all time. As you’d imagine, GoPro, Red Bull and Nike feature heavily – but brands like Visa, Target and Dunkin Doughnuts have also snuck in there.

9. Adweek has taken a look at what marketers can learn from the fast-casual restaurant boom.

10. DDB Sydney is sending more than 3,000 chief executives across Australia bottles of water – or “Daughter Water” – in the post as part of a campaign designed to promote fair wages for women in the workplace.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.