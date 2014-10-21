10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know This Morning

YouTube YouTube and Lionsgate have co-created an original content series to promote ‘The Hunger Games’

1. The creator of the Facebook Like button has explained why there will never be a “Dislike” one. Facebook’s former CTO Bret Taylor says it would bring too much negativity to the social network.

2. Here’s how the Michelin Guide made a tire company the world’s fine dining authority. Business Insider plots the unusual history of the Michelin Guide.

3. The McDonald’s menu appears to be driving away cash-strapped customers. Rising commodity prices and frustrated franchisees have been pressuring McDonald’s to increase prices, but it’s turning diners off.

4. Beats has released an intense ad about LeBron James’s return to Cleveland. The ad sees LeBron driving the streets of Akron, where he grew up and went to high school to the soundtrack of “Take Me to Church” by Hozier.

5. Blackberry is looking to dial up the “latent love” for the brand as it plots its comeback. Marketing Week has interviewed Blackberry’s senior director of global brand marketing Robert Glen on how he is plotting the brand’s turnaround.

6. YouTube and Lionsgate have worked together to create a branded series to promote the “Hunger Games” franchise, according to AdAge. The five episode series will feature YouTube stars, who will each as a citizen of one of the film’s fictional districts.

7. Starbucks is testing an order-ahead app, Adweek reports. The coffee chain hopes the move will increase sales and reduce the time customer have to wait to pick up their order.

8. Videology, an adtech startup, has added a television unit, The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Today reports. The company says 50% of its revenue comes from TV budgets, so it made sense to build out a division to bring the “addressability of internet advertising” to TV.

9. Adobe has beaten Salesforce, Oracle, IBM and more to become the marketing cloud leader, VentureBeat reports. The annual Forrester study of marketing software vendors says Adobe’s offering has “distanced itself from the pack” on criteria such as product roadmap and market share.

10. ExchangeWire explains that domain identity theft has become the ad fraudsters’ latest “ponzi scheme.” Online fraud expert and CEO of Pixalate Jalal Nasir names some of the worst offenders and urges the media industry to better protect itself from the problem.

