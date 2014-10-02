10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

Here is everything you need to know in the advertising world before you sit down for your first meeting.

1. Oreo owner Mondelez has signed a huge deal with Google that ought to terrify TV broadcasters.

2. Ariana Grande wants kids to buy this bottle of water.

3. Apple’s new designer Marc Newson has shared his philosophy on marketing and design.

4. These are “officially” the best digital ads in the world.

5. Facebook has apologized for its real name policy that had forced drag queens and other performers to change their profiles. Facebook is still keeping the policy in place, but it is changing the way the rule is enforced.

6. Quantcast, the Silicon Valley-based audience measurement and real time advertising company, has acquired London adtech startup Struq. Quantcast said the combination of Struq’s ad customisation technology and its consumer data will drive more effective advertising for brands.

7. Embattled British bank The Co-operative has been forced to defend its latest TV ad. The spot featured a man with an “Ethics & Values” tattoo on his back, but it emerged that the tattoo was fake.

8. Heineken’s US cider brand Strongbow is going on TV for the first time. It hopes the “Cider at its bestest” push” will boost the popularity of the US hard cider category as a whole, which has seen an 84% sales leap this year.

9. A marijuana ad has launched on TV in Oregon. The $US2 million marketing is from the “Yes on 91” campaign, which is encouraging voters to approve a measure that will legalise recreational marijuana in the state.

10. The New York Times’ niche app strategy is “flailing”, according to Digiday.

