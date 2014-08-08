10 Things You Need To Know In Advertising Today

1. Twitter rolled out new tools to improve ad campaigns for marketers on Thursday. The new tools, including new pricing models and “objective-based campaigns,” are designed to optimise the advertising experience for marketers, especially small business owners.

2. The 614 Group released a study after working with nine advertising technology companies including Adaptly, Outbrain, and Solve Media. The nine companies looked at some of the key problems and concerns surrounding native advertising.

3. Cofounder and CEO of Simple Reach, Edward Kim responds to John Oliver’s rant on native advertising from Sunday night. Kim suggests Oliver made some valid points about transparency of native ads, he worries that people will begin to write off native while it’s still in the early stages of development.



4. Xaxis will promise advertisers that people will be looking at their ads 95% of the time, and not bots. If not, the company promises advertisers their money back.

5. Google is testing a new way to track mobile users from their browsers to the apps that they use on their devices. Google will connect the cookies from a users browser and connect that with the app in order to serve the same ad in both spots.

6. Unruly partnered with Nielsen on Thursday to deliver Nielsen Online Ratings Campaign, a new platform that will allow advertisers to target online video ads for viewers.

7. Disney’s CEO Robert Iger announced that the company will focus less on advertising in the future. Iger noted how advertising makes up less than 20% of the company’s revenue and will redirect some of that money to updating its parks.

8. Justin Choi, CEO of native advertising company Nativo, argues that in-feed ads that, when clicked on, take users away from the site they are currently on could impact the future of native ads by damaging user’s trust.

9. FourSquare relaunched and redesigned its app, making the check-in feature exclusive to its new app Swarm. The new Foursquare, which lets users discover places they may be interested in, lets advertisers run place-based ads at the bottom of the app.

10. According to the Standard Media Index, both broadcast and cable networks underperformed this quarter. Broadcast networks dropped 7%, down to $US457 million, and cable networks dropped 4%, down to $US860 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.