10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

1. AOL reported a 20% increase in ad revenue this quarter, in large part because of its automated ad buying platform. The programmatic platform includes Adap.tv, a video ad exchange company AOL acquired last year.

2. Mobile ad exchange company Nexage plans to make its technology available to app developers. Nexage hopes it can help devs generate more revenue and run more effective in-app ads.

3. YouTube acquired mobile video company Directr, which helps small businesses create video ads for a monthly rate. With the acquisition, YouTube hopes to help small businesses by not charging for the app on iOS, according to Ad Age.

4. Leaders from Starcom Mediavest Group, VivaKi, and Carat sat down with The Drum to discuss the future of programmatic advertising for TV.

5. Ad spending for social media is projected to nearly double by 2017, from about $US6.1 billion to $US11 billion, according to research firm Mintel. The study also predicts a rapid increase in money spent on native advertising.

6. Kevin Spacey will headline this year’s Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) Mixx Conference, which will focus on how brands and publishers can create inspiring and relevant content for consumers. Katie Couric will also be in attendance, along with AOL’s chairman and CEO Tim Armstrong and president of Condé Nast Entertainment Dawn Ostroff.

7. Publishers, including the Guardian, are working closely with advertising holding company Omnicom in a project that will help publishers create more cross-platform campaigns. The project is led by the Association of Online Publishers and will kick off next month.

8. Bing Ads plans to launch a new search interface sometime this month, according to Adweek.

9. Tremor Video reported a bigger net loss this quarter, growing from $US0.3 million to $US5.4 million. The company’s financial officer Todd Sloan says the loss reflects the company’s investment in improving and expanding its programmatic technology.

10. Digiday looks at how weather companies have been able to use programmatic advertising to their advantage by gauging when there is a spike in traffic to the site and then serving relevant ads to users.

