10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

1. Rocket Fuel announced Tuesday it will acquire [x+1], a data management and programmatic marketing platform.The deal is estimated at about $US230 million.

2. Yahoo incorporated comScore’s audience verification service into its ad platforms. This technology will help Yahoo identify how effective an ad is, and whether or not it is reaching the target audience.

3. BuzzFeed named Greg Coleman its new president. Coleman comes from the digital ad agency Criteo and will be working on the BuzzFeed’s marketing and advertising tactics.

4. Digiday reports Apple is making plans to shake up the current in-store tracking systems from companies including Nomi and Euclid. Now, when a user connects to a store’s Wi-Fi network, Apple will randomize MAC addresses, making it harder for companies like Nomi to access consumer data.

5. Fox announced Tuesday it will no longer acquire Time Warner. If the deal had gone through, Fox and Time Warner would have been one of the largest media companies in the world.

6. The New York Times has made labels for sponsored posts, or native ads, much smaller, according to Ad Age. The Times previously stated it was important to clearly label this type of content as an ad.

7. Quantcast is testing a new product called “Audience Interest” on sites including ParisHilton.com. The product will monitor what its readers are doing and buying both on the web and on their mobile devices.

8. NinthDecimal, a mobile measurement platform, launched a new product that will effectively allow advertisers and publishers to purchase mobile audiences programmatically. NinthDecimal will allow advertisers to purchase data separately from media.

9. Gannett plans to split into two separate companies. One company will handle publishing and the other will handle TV and digital.

10. Possible, a WPP company, acquired mobile app producer Double Encore to expand its mobile game. Double Encore has previously created apps for JetBlue and Major League Soccer.

