10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

1. Google caught an alleged child pornographer Monday after finding disturbing images while scanning his emails. Media Post explains Google can scan through a user’s emails in order to show them more targeted ads and argues this invasive process may actually be beneficial.

2. Verve Mobile, a location-based mobile ad company, launched Verve Direct, a programmatic platform which will enable advertisers to buy location-based, targeted ads.

3. Details magazine will launch a display ad network targeted at its male readers. The network will launch on September 1 and will feature brands including Gucci, Jaguar, and Porsche.

4. Pandora plans to target its listeners in a new way, reaching out to them in their cars by expanding to news and sports. According to Ad Age, the music service want to compete with companies such as Sirius, which comes already installed in 71% of new cars as opposed to Pandora’s 33%.

5. Online discovery platform Taboola announced it acquired Perfect Market and will launch a new product, Taboola-X, with the company’s new technology. The new product will be able to recommend content as well as product and services to readers online.

6. ComScore, an analytics company, acquired MdotLabs Monday. MdotLabs works to combat ad fraud, ensuring that traffic is human traffic and is not coming from computers or bots.

7. Rhapsody acquired two music tech companies, Schematic Labs and Ex.fm. According to Adweek, Ex.fm keeps track of songs that users listen to and uses that data to recommend other tracks.

8. Axicom, a data management company, showed a decrease in revenue this quarter. The company’s CEO, Scott Howe, says that he isn’t too worried because the company’s data management platform “Audience Operating System” shows signs of profitability and success.

9. John Oliver shared his thoughts on native advertising on Sunday, arguing that blending sponsored content into editorial is like mixing guacamole and Twizzlers.

10. MediaMath announced it has expanded its offices to Australia and opened up shop in Sydney.

