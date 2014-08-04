10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today





1. Instagram is slowly catching up to Facebook in terms of brand interactions and advertising, according to data collected by social media analytics company Shareablee.

2. Videology hopes to partner with a company that will help prevent video click fraud. The video serving ad tech company already has a fraud protection product, Viewpoint, but wants to enlist the help of a company that specialises in click fraud.

3. The New York Times ran a full page marijuana ad in the paper on Sunday for Leafy, the “Yelp for weed.”

4. Havas Media and Maxus CEOs Paul Frampton and Lindsay Pattison discuss programmatic advertising. They break down why it creates “paranoia and anxiety” for so many advertisers.

5. P&G plans to divest itself of about 90 of its smaller brands. According to CNN Money, the company will keep the brands that account for about 90% of its annual sales.

6. Adweek looks at four campaigns that used location-based technology to run successful marketing campaigns. GE, for exmaple, teamed up with company Quirky to create an air conditioner controlled by mobile devices and used location services to launch the product.

7. One talented ad man, David da Haas, quit his job in the industry to become a bus driver. De Haas wanted to take a break from the hectic ad business and spend more time with his family.

8. People watching shows such as “Mad Men” and “The Walking Dead” are more likely to skip ads than people who watch something on HGTV according to The Wall Street Journal. “Mad Men” watchers most often record the show and skip the ads when they watch it later on.

9. Sports publisher are now paying more attention to how their content looks and mobile devices, Digiday reports. Publisher must keep in mind that their readers and audience come to their sites for different reasons from checking game scores to keeping up with new updates via text or video.

10. Ad Age investigates why media companies including FX and ABC Family are abandoning their media buying agencies.

