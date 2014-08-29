10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

REUTERS/Adnan Abidi Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sheryl Sandberg attends an interactive session organised by the ladies’ wing of industry lobby group Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi July 2, 2014.

1. Facebook announced a new advertising feature on Thursday, which will allow Facebook Pages to promote their events on the News Feed on display and mobile. Page administrators can now track how many people have seen the link to an event and how many people have seen the event page.

2. Twitter launched an analytics platform for its users this week. The platform will let Twitter users see how many people see one of their tweets and how many people engage with it.

3. Google released three tools for retailers through its DoubleClick Search Commerce Suite to help serve less ads but increase conversion rates.

4. The department store Nordstrom is using Instagram, paired with a platform called Like2Buy, to get followers directly to the company’s website and products. Instagram does not have any direct link feature at this point, but with Like2Buy shoppers can find products and buy them directly from Nordstrom’s website.

5. Exelate announced Thursday it will form a marketing advisory board. A press release reveals that the goal of the board is to help marketers navigate the changing digital landscape.

6. Mobile payment company Boku is selling magazine subscriptions through text messages to cut down on paper subscription cards, according to Ad Age.

7. Google banned privacy app Disconnect, an app that stops others from gathering data on a user, from the app store. Google stated that the app violates its policy of not interfering with other apps.

8. Ad Exchanger offers insight into how to build up a successful programmatic sales team.

9. Dennis Publishing, a company with titles including Men’s Fitness and The Week, is hesitant to adapt programmatic ad technology. Digiday says the company fears it might take away for its traditional display ad revenue, which makes up about 70% of its digital revenue.

10. More publishers are beginning to blur the lines between editorial content and sponsored advertisements, according to Media Post. Yahoo, for example, used a beige background to distinguish sponsored content at first, but now only distinguishes paid for posts with a faint blue background and a small “sponsored” label.

