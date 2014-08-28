10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

1. Twitter launched a teaching program for ad agencies called Flight School. It’s designed to help agencies navigate Twitter when new products come out, from ad formats to timeline changes. Omnicom Group and Starcom MediaVest Group are two agencies already testing the program.

2. TubeMogul stock skyrocketed Wednesday after the video ad company reported earnings that were better than expected. The company’s revenue nearly doubled in the second quarter, up to $US28.7 million.

3. Native advertising may account for up to 15% of digital ad spend in 2015 in the UK.

4. A new study from Nielsen shows Americans prefer to browse for things online, but don’t make nearly as many online purchases.

5. InMobi partnered with Factual, a data platform focused on location, making Factual’s data available to InMobi clients. This new data will help advertisers better target their intended audiences.

6. Instagram debuted a new Hyperlapse feature this week and many brands and agencies have tested out the new tool.

7. Snapchat was valued at $US10 billion on Wednesday after bringing in $US20 million in VC funding.

8. Facebook hopes to take advertising global by targeting specific ads to users based on the speed of their phone’s network connection. This will allow advertisers to reach people with less bandwidth by showing them an image rather than a video.

9. The Gunn Report released a report to remind people that print is still a powerful, visually stunning medium in today’s digital world. The report, however, is only available via digital download.

10. Spend for mobile real-time bidding increased 69% globally in the second quarter, Media Post reports.

