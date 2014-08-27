10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

1. Pinterest launched a new analytics platform to help brands learn what its followers are pinning and how many clicks certain posts and pins get. The tool will help brands see how well paid pins perform compared to organic pins.

2. Brandnew, a startup that helps brands deliver native advertisements via Pinterest and Instagram, received a $US1.1 million grant from the city of Berlin. The money will be used by Brandnew to further develop the company’s technology.

3. Interpublic’s Mediabrands projects U.S. ad spending will increase by 4.9% next year. Media Post says this will be the fastest growth rate for ad spending in a decade.

4. OneSpot announced Tuesday it can now extend content sequencing and retargeting into a user’s Facebook news feed. The company says this makes it the first player in the space to target across displays and Facebook.

5. Video ad company TubeMogul reported its first earnings since its IPO and the company is actually profitable, unlike most other public ad tech companies. The company reported a $US2.1 million net income.

6. Digiday delves into why some publishers are skipping out on content recommendation widgets found at the bottom of the page.

7. YuMe and Instant.ly released a joint study revealing some TV consumption trends, including the fact that traditional TV outlets are being taken over by subscription services like HBO, which does not run ads during programs.

8. WPP’s market research company Millward Brown will acquire InsightExpress, a media analytics company.

9. Facebook can now target ads to your smartphone based on how strong a person’s phone signal is at a certain point in time. Ad Age explains this will allow advertisers to target video ads when a user has a stronger signal and more data available.

10. WPP reported its second quarter earnings Tuesday and the company’s revenue rose 2.7%, up to $US9 billion.

