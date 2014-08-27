10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

1. The New York Times has seen a decline in the number of digital subscribers, which initially helped give the company an initial boost as it lost ad dollars. Re/code estimates the newspaper has lost about $US90 million in ad revenue since 2011.

2. Amazon announced it purchased Twitch, an online video game streaming site, for $US970 million in cash on Monday.

3. Turn partnered with AdMore, a TV ad buying tool that will help Turn compete in the programmatic TV space. Media Post reports Turn will incorporate AdMore’s technology into its data management platform.

4. Facebook says it plans to keep a closer watch on “click bait” articles, content posted with catchy headlines to draw readers in but with little else to offer the reader.



5. Gannett will start testing a new online ad format, which the company refers to as “Gravity ads.” This ad format is not like subtle ads readers are used to seeing today, but instead the display ads take over the user’s web page.

6. Facebook looks to expand Atlas, an ad server the social media company purchased from Microsoft in 2013. With the expansion, Facebook hopes to build its own demand side platform to compete with Google.

7. AppNexus has partnered with Ozone, an ad tech company in India. The two companies plan to work together to build an simplified programmatic ad buying platform.

8. Digiday looks at the best and worst social media posts from brands from the Emmys Monday night.

9. MediaMath now lets advertisers access Facebook’s exchange platform, FBX, through its current Terminal One Platform.

10. Mollie Spilman has joined Criteo as the company’s global chief revenue officer. Spilman was previously Millennial Media’s VP of global sales and operations.

