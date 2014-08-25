10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

1. Yahoo gets into the ad game by running sponsored ads on other publisher’s websites. Yahoo now runs content recommendations on sites including TV Guide and CBS Interactive’s GameSpot.

2. TV measurement company Rentrak is on track to collect data from about 26 million set-top boxes by the end of 2014.

3. Shell is ramping up its social media advertising, buying ads on apps including Swarm, Foursquare, and Twitter. Adweek reports the gasoline company hopes to increase brand awareness and its public image among millennials.

4. Ray Kingman, CEO of Semcasting, discusses canvas fingerprinting, one of the latest ad tech privacy concerns that has actually been around since 2012. Canvas fingerprinting is an online tracking device that can track a user indefinitely.

5. One freelance journalist tells Digiday about writing native advertisements and why he or she is not proud of the native content produced.

6. Some marketers consider spending more time with Pinterest and Instagram and not Facebook and Twitter, according to Media Post.

7. Brands are spending big for an ad spot during Monday night’s Primetime Emmy Awards. According to The Wall Street Journal, Audi tops the list at $US3.98 million, followed by Target at $US3.48 million and Samsung at $US2.99 million.

8. Amazon wants to expand its advertising by launching its own ad placement platform called Amazon Sponsored Links. The platform would launch later this year and would look to compete with Google AdWords.

9. App use on mobile is growing at a faster rate than web use on mobile, 52% versus 17%, but Digiday argues publishers should not focus too much on creating new apps. Instead, publishers should focus on placing ads in apps like Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest.

10. Media Post puts together a list of five tips for brands to make their native advertising stand out.

