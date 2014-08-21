10 Things You Need To Know In Advertising Today

AP/Jae C. Hong In this Thursday, Oct. 24, 2013, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel poses for photos, in Los Angeles. Spiegel dropped out of Stanford University in 2012, three classes shy of graduation, to move back to his father’s house and work on Snapchat.

1. Snapchat will incorporate advertising and videos into its current platform by November. Snapchat Discovery will let brands publish ads and short videos.

2. Rocket Fuel released a study Wednesday revealing digital display advertising is nine times more effective for auto insurance companies than traditional television advertising. The study also suggests auto insurance brands should look to use human faces in their ads.

3. TubeMogul, a video ad platform, announced a partnership with Integral Ad Science on Wednesday. TubeMogul will now have access to Integral Ad Science’s fraud detection software and viewability measurement tools.

4. Acura has a new Twitter ad campaign that lets users customise a 2015 Acura TLX within the Twitter app. Once you’ve designed your new Acura, the user can tweet a picture of their design.

5. The NFL’s head of mobile, Manish Jha, will move to video ad network TubeMogul as the company’s new president of publisher platforms.

6. TV is still the largest media activity in the world, according to Media Post. A recent report from GlobalWebIndex states that on average, 2.58 hours of TV are watched globally each day.



7. President of ad sales at Opera Mediaworks, Scott Swanson, argues frequently retargeting ads to users online is actually a bad thing. Swanson says word of mouth is a powerful tool that advertisers rule out when they always use retargeting.

8. McDonald’s has selected its first VP of digital in the US. Julia Vander Ploeg will now head up the company’s digital presence.

9. Twitter recently rolled out a new ad format, promoted videos, and so far advertisers are impressed. Ad agencies say engagement is very strong and in some cases, are actually cheaper than buying ad space on sites like YouTube.

10. Sonic Drive-In plans to launch a solely digital ad campaign using social media outlets such as Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, and Tumblr. The fast food chain hopes to target a digitally-savvy, millennial audience.

