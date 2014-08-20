10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

1. AOL’s new privacy policy reveals the company will not accept do-not-track requests.The policy will take effect on Sept. 15, and the company says it may revisit the decision if the industry releases some guidelines on do-not-track policies.

2. ConAgra Foods is using household data to better target it customers. The company is blending this data with costumer data gathered from in store purchases.

3. Adweek compiles some key moments from this quarter’s earnings calls regarding the “weak ad market.”

4. UGG targeted teens on their iPod touch devices with the help of photo editing app Aviary, which ran custom in app ads. UGG pushed for a more mobile and online advertising strategy after finding 56% of parents with teens bought their kids a mobile phone.

5. According to Media Post, the world’s largest mobile commerce companies will increase mobile sales by about 80% this year, to about $US84 billion.

6. CEO of AdFin Andrew Altersohn hopes to make the ad buying and selling more transparent, especially when working with agency trading desks. Altersohn says if trading desks agree to share data with AdFin the company will be able to share that information with advertisers or publishers to help them see what’s working and what’s not.

7. Amazon’s new payment system gives small businesses a chance to gather some interesting data on people buying their products.

8. A new movie trailer for the film “Men, Women & Children” attempts to draw some people to the mobile app Whisper. According to Mashable, this is the first form of advertising Whisper has used to get teen audiences to use the app.

9. Geoff Smith and Anke Kuik will now head up Vivaki’s Audience On Demand, the company’s programmatic buying tool, in Europe.

10. Mindshare, a WPP agency, has altered its internship program to place a greater focus on learning about data and real-time marketing. The company says it is hoping to prepare the next generation of “Maths Men.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.