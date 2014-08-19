10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

Robert Libetti/ Business Insider AppNexus CEO Brian O’Kelley in his New York HQ.

1. AppNexus announced Monday it took in another round of investment of up to $US100 million from an unidentified Boston company.The ad tech company is now valued at approximately $US1.2 billion.

2. ComScore’s video publishing program will integrate with the video publishing company the Platform. Together, the two systems will be able to relay detailed analytics to clients, providing information such as which devices someone is watching their videos on and what time of day they are watching.

3. A few top online publishers in the U.K. announced that more readers are going to mobile and tablet devices to consumer content, instead of reading on desktops. The Guardian, for example, says 48% of readers access the site from tablets and smartphones on weekdays and that number jumps to 60% on the weekends.



4. Facebook has changed its ad policy, adjusting frequency capping for brands. Brands can now serve two ads per day to users that do not follow them, up from one.

5. An independent digital agency out of Colorado reveals it makes its money by using an arbitrage model where it invests in ad units for clients before being paid by the client.

6. A handful of ad agencies are setting up lessons and workshops to teach their creatives some important digital skills. Agencies recognise that creatives need to know more than how to create the perfect spot for TV and are teaching skills including how to make a great social media campaign or how to develop an app.

7. Clypd announced the launch of Deal ID For TV, a next step in the process to automate the buying and selling of TV ad spots.

8. Forrester Consulting’s latest study reveals 62% of publishers are selling ad space on their sites programmatically, but 11% of the 100 publishers said they didn’t know whether or not they sold ad space this way.

9. A study from the CMO Council shows that while spend on social and digital media will continue to increase, spending on mobile may soon slow down. 71% of marketers say the expect their companies to increase social and online spend, while 48% said they do not plan to increase mobile budgets.

10. Ad Age gets to know the Chinese mobile app network, AppFlood, a programmatic company that aims to connect Chinese app developers with smartphone users around the world.

