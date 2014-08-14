10 Things You Need To Know In Advertising Today

REUTERS/Robert Galbraith Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg walks through Facebook headquarters prior to unveiling the company’s new location services feature called ‘Places’ at a news conference in Palo Alto, California August 18, 2010.

1. Facebook launched a cross-device measurement tool for ads on Wednesday. The new platform will help advertisers track users as they move between smartphones, laptops, and tablets.

2. YuMe stocks are tanking after the video advertising platform reported big second quarter losses, growing from $US1.1 million to $US2.6 million.



3. AT&T ran a survey on Twitter to determine the efficacy of its anti-texting and driving campaign, “It Can Wait.” The campaign has generated millions of impressions but the brand found it’s not impacting any big change in texting and driving.

4. 86% of consumers surveyed say they find retargeted ads irritating, but more than half say they don’t mind seeing personalised ads. However, consumers only want to see these personalised ads when they have voluntarily provided their personal data.

5. CollegeHumor says it uses YouTube to generate ad revenue and to test how viral the site’s content will be. The company says they can tell almost instantly what content works and can use that information to promise brands a huge audience.

6. Purch, a science and tech publisher, will now allow brands and advertisers to purchase native ads with editorial reviews mixed into them. According to Adweek, Purch’s new product will let advertisers sponsor pages on which their products have been reviewed.

7. Honda selected agency Razorfish to handle digital advertising for both Honda and Acura accounts. The company spends between $US50 million and $US75 million on digital advertising and marketing each year.

8. TubeMogul partnered with AudienceXpress, an audience buying platform for TV. The new partnership will allow advertisers using TubeMogul’s digital video buying tools to also purchase TV inventory.

9. Banner ads make up about 4% of mobile entertainment advertising, according to a study by Vdopia. The remaining 96% goes towards videos ads and other forms of interactive media.

10. The Wall Street Journal comments on what AOL CEO Tim Armstrong might do with $US300 million it’s raising in a convertible bond offering. Armstrong has hinted the company may use the extra money to make some additional acquisitions to beef up its programmatic advertising business.

